Sudan appoints 18 civilian state governors as part of democratic transition

Sudan’s transition government has appointed 18 civilian state governors as a key part of a democratic transition after the ouster of Omar al-Bashir last year, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday.
He also told a televised news conference the civilian government, ruling with the military, was working to resolve errors in the trade balance.
On June 30, Sudanese protesters returned to the streets to pressure transitional authorities, demanding justice for those killed in the uprising l that led to the military’s ouster of al-Bashir.
The “million-man march” was called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, and the so-called Resistance Committees, which were incremental in the protests against al-Bashir and the generals who took over power for months after his removal.
Hamdok promised his transitional government would work to carry out the protesters’ demands in the next two weeks.
“In the coming days, a number of decisive decisions ... will follow,” he said.
“Some of them may have a significant impact — politically, economically and socially — and some parties will try to use them to fuel and create instability.”
Last Update: Wednesday, 22 July 2020 KSA 22:03 - GMT 19:03