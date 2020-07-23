Iran says foreign countries may be behind cyberattacks, but fires, explosions normal

Iran's foreign ministry said on Thursday foreign governments may have been behind recent cyberattacks on Iranian facilities, but played down the possibility of them having a role in a series of fires and explosions at military and other installations.
Since late June, several fires or explosions have been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses.
A handout satellite image shows the new centrifuge assembly workshop at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant. (Planet Labs Inc and Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey via Reuters)
"There are thousands of cyberattacks on the country's infrastructure on a daily basis - which is nothing new - most of which are repelled by our defense systems," Iranian media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as telling reporters.
The dome of a mosque in Tehran belonging to the Iranian law enforcement force caught fire. (Screengrab)