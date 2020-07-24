‘Illegal interference’ in downing of Ukraine plane in Iran: Ukraine deputy FM

In deciphering black boxes from the downed Ukraine plane in Iran, “illegal interference” with the plane has been confirmed, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter on Friday.
The Canadian Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday an international team examining the black boxes from the jet had completed a preliminary analysis of the data in France.
The black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane Iran forces say they mistakenly shot down in January arrived in France last week for analysis by a 20-member international team. The black boxes typicaly contain information about the last moments before the plane crashed.
Iran has said that “human error” that led to the plane’s downing.
Tehran’s air defenses had been on high alert at the time in case the US retaliated against Iranian strikes hours earlier on American troops stationed in Iraq.
Those strikes were carried out in response to the killing of a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport.
Canada, whose nationals made up most of the victims onboard the jetliner, had demanded for months along with Ukraine that Iran send the black boxes abroad so their contents can be analyzed.
With no means of decoding the black boxes, Iran had blamed the delay in sending them on the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has seen most international flights canceled.
-With AFP, Reuters
