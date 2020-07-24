Fire breaks out at Iranian compound housing senior IRGC commanders

Another fire broke out Friday in Tehran, where senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) live, state media reported.

The fire in the Iranian capital, which broke out in a park near the Shahid Daghayeghi residential complex, was caused by a short-circuit on a power line, the deputy chief of Tehran police, Hamid Hadavand, told the semi-official ILNA news agency.\

The fire has since been put out, Hadavand said.

According to state media, senior IRGC commanders and their families live in the residential complex, including the current head of the IRGC Hossein Salami, former head of the IRGC Mohsen Rezaei, and former commander and current Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The family of slain commander Qassem Soleimani also lives in the area.

Since late June, a string of fires and blasts have been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran and at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses.

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said foreign governments may have been behind recent cyberattacks on Iranian facilities but played down the possibility of them having a role in the fires and explosions.

