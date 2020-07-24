Israel warns Lebanon, beefs up military presence on northern border

Israel revealed Friday that it was increasing its “readiness” to defend itself from attacks along the northern border with Lebanon, adding that it would hold the Lebanese government responsible for any actions originating from Beirut.

“The IDF is elevating its readiness to defend Israel’s northern border from all enemy threats with changes to troop deployment & enhanced field intelligence activity in the area,” the Israeli military said in a tweet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Friday’s announcement was the second in as many days from Tel Aviv. On Thursday, the Israeli military said it was reinforcing the northern border with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.”

The IDF is elevating its readiness to defend Israel's northern border from all enemy threats with changes to troop deployment & enhanced field intelligence activity in the area.



We hold the Lebanese government responsible for all actions emanating from Lebanon. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 24, 2020

The moves come after a strike earlier this week killed a Hezbollah fighter near Damascus International Airport. The airstrike, which also killed four other foreign fighters, was widely attributed to Israel.

Read more: Two US fighter jets force Iranian passenger plane to make an emergency landing: Pilot

On Thursday night, a flight en route to Beirut from Tehran was forced to make an emergency landing after it encroached airspace near Syria’s Al-Tanf, which houses American troops and encountered US fighter jets.

Both Iran and Hezbollah, its proxy in Lebanon, warned against the “dangers” of Thursday’s move.

The Israeli military said Friday: “We hold the Lebanese government responsible for all actions emanating from Lebanon.”

Last Update: Friday, 24 July 2020 KSA 20:14 - GMT 17:14