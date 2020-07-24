NEWS
Rockets hit military base used by US troops south of Baghdad: Iraq military

A katyusha rocket launcher found by the Iraqi Army, is seen in a rural area in western Baghdad, Iraq, May 6, 2020. (Iraqi Media Security Cell via Reuters)
Reuters Friday 24 July 2020
Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by US-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the US-led coalition against ISIS. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the US embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.

No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Last Update: Friday, 24 July 2020 KSA 21:25 - GMT 18:25

