Rockets hit military base used by US troops south of Baghdad: Iraq military

Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by US-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.



The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the US-led coalition against ISIS. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the US embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.



No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Last Update: Friday, 24 July 2020 KSA 21:25 - GMT 18:25