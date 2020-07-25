NEWS
Gunmen kill at least 20 farmers in Sudan's Darfur: Tribal chief

AFP, Khartoum Saturday 25 July 2020
Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including children, who were visiting their farms in Sudan's wartime Darfur region for the first time in years, a tribal chief said Saturday.

“Two months ago the government organized a meeting between the original landowners and those who took their fields” during the long-running war in Darfur, Ibrahim Ahmad told AFP by telephone.

“An agreement was reached whereby the landowners would return to their fields -- but armed men came on Friday and opened fire, killing 20 people, including two women and children.”

Last Update: Saturday, 25 July 2020 KSA 14:20 - GMT 11:20

