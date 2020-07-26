Civilians killed, wounded in car bomb explosion in Syria’s Ras al-Ayn

At least eight people, including civlians and a child, were killed and at least 19 others were wounded when a car bomb exploded in Syria’s Ras al-Ayn, state news agency SANA and a monitor reported on Sunday.

No further details on the attack were provided and no one has yet to claim responsibility for the bombing.

The Syrian city has been under the control of the Turkish military since its offensive began in October 2019.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 11:51 - GMT 08:51