Explosion rocks military base near Baghdad: Iraqi military

Explosions rocked a military compound in Baghdad Sunday, but the cause remains unclear, an Iraqi military statement said.
The initial explosions were reported at al-Saqr military base.
A statement from the Iraqi Media Security Cell said that an ammunition warehouse belonging to the police exploded due to the high temperatures and "poor storage."
Civil Defense arrived on the scene, the statement added.
Multiple explosions could be heard in Baghdad on Sunday evening. Security sources said the depot, which is part of a military base used by both the police and paramilitary forces, was one that had caught fire in August last year.
That fire also set off explosions heard across Baghdad, killing one person and injuring 29 others. There were no casualties reported immediately on Sunday.
- With Reuters
Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 20:00 - GMT 17:00