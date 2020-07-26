Iranian-American cleric found dead in Iran after being murdered over money: Report

An Iranian-American Zoroastrian cleric was found dead in southeast Iran alongside two others, state media reported on Sunday.

The dead bodies of California-based Zoroastrian cleric Arash Kasravi and two of his acquaintances were found at a villa in the city of Mahan in Kerman province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported citing the province’s prosecutor Dadkhoda Salari.

Salari confirmed the three were murdered, saying: “Investigations indicate the murders were financially motivated.”

The police discovered $10,000 in one of the victim’s cars, he said.

Kasravi had received death threats in the past, according to IranWire.

“The source of these threats was unknown, but the subject was mostly financial,” IranWire quoted a source close to Kasravi’s family as saying.

Kasravi had returned to his hometown in Kerman from the US to attend the anniversary of his father’s death and to handle legal matters related to his inheritance.

Kasravi and his acquaintances had gone missing for several days before their dead bodies were discovered.

Kasravi, 53, immigrated to the US with his family ten years ago. He worked at a Zoroastrian temple in California.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 July 2020 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20