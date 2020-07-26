Israeli drone crashes inside Lebanon: Israeli army

An Israeli drone crashed in south Lebanon Sunday, according to local media.
There was no fear that any sensitive or classified information would be leaked from the drone, an Israeli army spokesperson said.
Sunday's incident is the latest in a string of heightened tensions between Tel Aviv and Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Israeli strikes killed a Hezbollah fighter in Syria earlier this month and Hezbollah has said it would retaliate for the killing of any of its fighters in Syria.
Last year, an Israeli drone attack targeted Hezbollah's media offices in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Last week, the Israeli army said that it took control of a drone that came from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. Hezbollah was holding an event to mark the anniversary of the July 2006 war with Israel.
- With Reuters
