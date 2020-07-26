Watch: UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon investigating civilian ramming of soldier

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is investigating an incident where a member of the Spanish contingent was rammed by a civilian vehicle in south Lebanon on Sunday.
“At the moment we just have the investigation ongoing of the incident involving Spanish contingent and civilians,” UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told Al Arabiya English.
In a video verified by Tenenti, the driver of what appears to be a pickup truck refused to stop near a UNIFIL patrol vehicle along a dirt road.
An armed UNIFIL soldier fired a shot in the air as the driver rammed into him.
Tenenti said that the incident took place in the area of “Wazzani Sector East.”
Wazzani is in south Lebanon’s Nabatieh, near the occupied Golan Heights.
