Hezbollah group denies infiltration attempt or clashes near Lebanese-Israeli frontier

The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah on Monday denied its forces had tried to infiltrate the Lebanese-Israeli frontier or that it had engaged in clashes in the disputed Shebaa Farms area.
In a statement, the Hezbollah said its response to the killing of one of its fighters will definitely come.
“All that the enemy’s media is claiming about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanon into occupied Palestine... is completely false.”
The group’s statement was issued after an Israeli military spokesman said Israeli troops had “thwarted an infiltration attempt by a Hezbollah terror squad” across a boundary with Israeli-occupied territory.
Lebanese sources had told Reuters that Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military, days after a member
of the group was killed in an alleged Israeli attack in Syria.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 19:43 - GMT 16:43