Iran analyst breaks down Trump, Biden administrations policies on Iran

The difference between the US Republican Party and the Democratic party in their position on Iran is the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, but the two parties are on par with imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic, said a Congressional Research Service’s Senior analyst of Iran on Sunday.

In case of winning the elections, Republican President Donald Trump would continue to pressure Iran to the negotiations table while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would likely return to terms close to the previous agreement [JCPOA], said Kenneth Katzman.

“Mr. Trump felt he could improve the JCPOA by pressuring Iran to have some new negotiation, to include more features: Limitations on Iranian missiles, limitations on Iranian regional behavior, and interference in the region,” Katzman said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

To Katzman, the maximum pressure policy practiced by the Trump administration “did not succeed,” as Iran still isn’t on the negotiations table.

In 2018, Trump pulled the US out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran and re-imposed all sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 deal.

On the other hand, the expert says a Biden administration would “would like to return to the JCPOA, maybe with some changes” because the nuclear deal to it would be the best way to control the Iranian nuclear program.

“The main threat to the United States and the region is Iran’s nuclear program,” Katzman added.

The sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats continues to deepen as the 100-days countdown to the presidential elections begins, with foreign policy taking less space in the elections as the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests take the lead.

Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 17:04 - GMT 14:04