Iranian accused of spying on opposition group expelled by Albania: Report

Albania has expelled an Iranian accused of spying on an exiled Iranian opposition group living in the country, according to Albanian media reports.

Albania declared 29-year-old Daniel Kasraei “persona non grata” and barred him from entering the country for the next 15 years, Albanian outlet Top Channel reported last week.

Kasraei, who also has Italian citizenship, is accused of spying on behalf of Iran against Iranian opposition group Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK).

Albanian authorities classified Kasraei as a “dangerous person who violates public safety,” Top Channel said in its report.

Albania hosts a camp for thousands of MEK members who moved there from Iraq.

Members of the Iranian opposition resistance Mujahedeen-e- Khalq group, who have resettled in Albania from Iraq, in a street, in Tirana, Albania, Friday, May 17, 2013. (File photo: AP)

Kasraei was spotted near MEK’s camp in Albania on several occasions, the report said. He attempted to recruit former and current members of the MEK, it added.

The incident is just one in a series of expulsions of Iranians by Albanian authorities.

In January, Albania expelled two Iranian diplomats for activities “not in line with their status.”

In December 2018, Albania expelled Iran’s ambassador and another diplomat for “damaging its national security.”

Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 19:58 - GMT 16:58