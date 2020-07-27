Iraqi protesters gather in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square over electricity cuts

Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Sunday night to protest over electricity cuts and lack of public services, according to videos being shared by activists.
Security forces are using live ammunition tonight agaisnt Iraqi protesters in Tayaran Square near Tahrir Square in #Baghdad after they blocked a main road demanding electricity and basic services. #IraqProtests #العراق pic.twitter.com/CPow4QETv3— Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) July 26, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 02:05 - GMT 23:05