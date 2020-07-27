NEWS
Iraqi protesters gather in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square over electricity cuts

Other reports by local media suggested that Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters in a bid to crackdown on the nighttime protests. (Supplied)
Joseph Haboush and Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Monday 27 July 2020
Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Sunday night to protest over electricity cuts and lack of public services, according to videos being shared by activists.

There were reports of several injuries and at least one protester dying during the clashes with Iraqi security forces near Tahrir square.

Other reports by local media suggested that Iraqi security forces fired tear gas canisters in a bid to crackdown on the nighttime protests.

Iraqi security forces reportedly raided tents in Tahrir Square and dispersed protesters.

Nationwide protests began late last year after Iraqis took to the streets to demand the resignation of the government and renewed rejection of Iranian influence in the country.

Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 02:05 - GMT 23:05

