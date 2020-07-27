Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘Hezbollah is playing with fire’ after border clash

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hezbollah was “playing with fire” after border clashes on Monday, in which the Lebanese Shiite group denied all involvement.
Netanyahu insisted that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government “carry responsibility” for the attempt by gunmen to infiltrate Israeli territory, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire but no reported casualties.
“Hezbollah is playing with fire and our response will be very strong,” the Israeli premier said.
Earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said there had been a “security incident” on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Israeli media reported there was an exchange of fire in the area with militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shia group.
