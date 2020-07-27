Three Syrian regime fighters killed, others injured in car explosion in Syria’s Daraa

Three Syrian regime forces were killed and several others were injured when a car exploded Syria’s Daraa city, a war monitor reported on Sunday.
This comes after a group of unidentified gunmen stormed the house of a former leader of one of the regime’s factions and opened fire, killing five people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Attacks in the Syrian city have been on the rise, according to the monitor, several of which have been carried out by using exploding devices.
More than 589 attacks have been carried out since last June, in which over 393 people, including 104 civilians, were killed, the monitor said.
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 10:44 - GMT 07:44