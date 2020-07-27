Two protesters killed in Baghdad demonstrations over power cuts

Two protesters were killed and several others were injured in clashes with police during demonstrations Baghdad’s Tahrir Square over electricity cuts, local sources said on Monday.
SHOW MORE
Security forces are using live ammunition tonight agaisnt Iraqi protesters in Tayaran Square near Tahrir Square in #Baghdad after they blocked a main road demanding electricity and basic services. #IraqProtests #العراق pic.twitter.com/CPow4QETv3— Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) July 26, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 11:50 - GMT 08:50