NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Two protesters killed in Baghdad demonstrations over power cuts

Iraqi protesters run for cover as they clash with security forces in Baghdad on May 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Monday 27 July 2020
Text size A A A

Two protesters were killed and several others were injured in clashes with police during demonstrations Baghdad’s Tahrir Square over electricity cuts, local sources said on Monday.

Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered in the capital on Sunday night to protest the power outages and lack of public services, videos shared by activists on social media showed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraqi security forces reportedly also fired tear gas canisters at protesters in an attempt to disperse the crowd, local media said.

Demonstrations first erupted across Iraq late last year with Iraqis calling for the resignation of the government and rejecting Iranian influence in the country.

Read more:

Iraqi protesters gather in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square over electricity cuts

Iraq protests death toll nears 100: Rights panel

Iraqi protesters renew rejection of Iranian influence

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 27 July 2020 KSA 11:50 - GMT 08:50

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top