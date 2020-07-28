African Union to hold disputed Ethiopia dam meeting on August 3: Sudan

The African Union is to hold a three-way meeting on Ethiopia’s controversial Nile dam project on August 3 with Sudan and Egypt, the Sudanese irrigation minister said onMonday.
The talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan held under the AU’s South African presidency will cover “outstanding issues,” Yasser Abbas told reporters, without elaborating.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011.
Read more:
While Ethiopia’s Abiy praises start to dam filling, Egypt seeks legally binding pact
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan reach 'major common understanding' on dam
UN urges Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to resolve Nile dam dispute ‘together’
Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a threat to vital water supplies, while Ethiopia considers it crucial for its electrification and development.
Ethiopia, in several rounds of talks overseen by the AU, has resisted the two Arab countries’ calls for a legally binding dispute resolution process.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 KSA 23:34 - GMT 20:34