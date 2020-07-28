NEWS
Three rockets hit Taji military base hosting US troops, no causalities: Iraq military

A truck loaded with Katyusha rockets is seen in Rashidiya, after ten rockets struck the Taji military camp north of Baghdad, Iraq, in this undated picture obtained March 12, 2020. ( Iraqi Media Security Cell via Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 28 July 2020
Three rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base that houses US-led coalition troops, but no casualties were reported, the Iraqi military said in a statement on Monday.

The Combined Joint Task Force for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the US-led coalition against ISIS, issued a statement saying Taji base was hit by "three Katyusha rockets," which damaged an Iraqi army helicopter, but no there were coalition casualties.

The coalition statement said the rockets fell on areas where Iraqi military forces were located in the base.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the US embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 July 2020 KSA 00:24 - GMT 21:24

