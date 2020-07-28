US Democratic party’s platform on Iran ‘positive’ step: Tehran

The United States Democratic Party’s draft platform for the 2020 election which opposes regime change in Tehran is a “small but positive” step, Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabei said on Tuesday.
“We believe that [the Democratic Party’s 2020 platform] is a small but positive step in understanding the realities of Iran, but it is still ambitious,” the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Rabei as saying.
“Overall, we do not care about words on paper. We are waiting for practical steps aimed at correcting past mistakes,” said Rabei.
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he would deal with Iran through diplomacy and re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but only if Iran first returned to compliance with the deal’s restrictions on its nuclear program.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian regime.
The Trump administration says it wants a more comprehensive deal that would cover nuclear issues, Iran’s ballistic missile program and Iranian activities in the Middle East.
Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy toward Iran has failed, Rabei claimed.