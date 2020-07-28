US, Europe call for release of businessman jailed in Turkey for 1,000 days

The United States and Europe called on Turkey to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who on Monday marked his 1,000th day in prison without a conviction and despite an acquittal from a previous case.
Kavala has been in jail since November 2017. He was initially accused of financing nationwide protests in 2013, but he was acquitted on those charges in February and was ordered to be released.
Hours after his acquittal of all charges and release from 2+ years in detention in February, Turkish officials re-arrested Osman Kavala on new unwarranted charges. We urge Turkey to release him while pursuing a just and transparent process. https://t.co/wce5tiwdif— Cale Brown (@StateDeputySPOX) July 27, 2020
Nacho Sanchez Amor, the European Parliament's Turkey rapporteur, said Kavala had become a test for Turkey's sincerity with regards to human rights.
“We are pushing and pushing again for real justice in Turkey,” he said.
Critics say the independence of Turkey's judiciary from politics has been badly eroded in recent years. President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party say the judiciary makes its decisions independently.
In a statement marking his 1,000 days in detention, Kavala said: “A parallel law enforcement system has been set in motion, which enables to keep in prison the persons who 'needed' to be punished, regardless of the established facts and concrete information about their activities.”