Iran’s IRGC says fires ballistic missiles from underground in Gulf war games
This combination of image grabs from footage obtained from Iranian State TV IRIB on July 29, 2020, reportedly show ballistic missiles being launched by IRGC during the last day of military exercises near sensitive Gulf waters. (IRIB NEWS AGENCY / AFP)
State television broadcast aerial footage of the latest daylight exercises in the desert showing bursts of flames, smoke and then dust before what appeared to be four projectiles climbing into the sky.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on their Sepahnews website that it was “the first time in the world” that such an exercise had been carried out.
The statement did not elaborate on the claim or provide any of the missiles’ specifications.
It hailed “the successful launch of ballistic missiles from the depths of the Earth in a completely camouflaged way” as an “important achievement that could pose serious challenges to enemy intelligence organizations.”
The Guards said they also released bombs from Sukhoi Su-22 fighter-bombers to target predetermined positions on Bani Farur Island in Iran’s territorial waters.
“These launches were carried out without the platform and usual equipment,” IRGC aerospace chief Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said on state television.
“The buried missiles suddenly tear through the ground and hit their targets with precision,” he said, adding again that this happened “for the first time in the world.”
Tehran, which opposes the presence of US and Western navies in the Arabian Gulf, frequently holds naval war games in the strategic Strait, the conduit for some 30 percent of all crude and other oil liquids traded by sea.