Iran arms embargo must be extended as it continues to arm Houthis: Pompeo

Iran is an aggressor, not a victim, and if the UN arms embargo against Tehran expires, it will facilitate Iranian destruction across the Middle East, the top US diplomat said Thursday.
“Iran already mines ships in the Strait of Hormuz, launches missiles at Saudi oil facilities, and ships arms to the Houthis,” US Secretary of State Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“Should the Security Council fail to act, Iran will have a freer hand to sow destruction across the Middle East, and indeed the world,” Pompeo added.
The hearing was held to discuss the US State Department’s budget request for the fiscal year 2021.
Pompeo said that Washington had gone “full bore” on its maximum pressure campaign against Iran.
Pompeo said this campaign led to a 90-percent cut of oil revenues used by Iran for its illegal nuclear activities and terrorist activities.
He commended US diplomacy for European and South American countries heeding calls to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
