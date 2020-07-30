Israel reveals identity of Hamas commander who allegedly defected

Israel has revealed the identity of the Hamas commander who allegedly defected from Gaza, where the Palestinian militant group is in power.
The man was named as Az Alladin Hussein, a Hamas field commander, according to the Israeli security agency Shin Bet as quoted in regional media.
He reportedly escaped Gaza by sea, being arrested after crossing into Israel by swimming through the maritime border, the agency added.
Hussein then gave the Israeli government information about Hamas, according to the same source.
The report added that Hussein was Hamas' surface-to-air missile commander.
Hamas denied one of its commanders had defected at the time.
