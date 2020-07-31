Iraqi PM announces June 6 snap elections, calls for ‘change in political scene’

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi gave a televised address to the nation on Friday in which he announced details of the upcoming elections.

During the speech, al-Kadhimi announced his government’s intentions to hold snap elections on June 6, 2021, calling on all Iraqis to “line up to vote to change the political scene in the country.”

“We are facing a backlog of years of waste, neglect and weak management in Iraq. There are no solutions to crises in Iraq without regaining the role of the state. We are working for a free election that will produce a parliament that forms a government that reflects the will of the people,” al-Kadhimi said in his speech.

Al-Kadhimi also spoke on the recent killings of protesters in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square, in which Iraqi policemen used their own hunting rifles to kill demonstrators.

“We vow to hold independent investigations into the killing of protesters in Iraq. We will turn over everyone involved and responsible in the bloodshed of Iraqis to face justice. We have already identified those responsible for the killings of demonstrators within 72 hours,” al-Kadhimi said during the televised speech.

Protests began last Sunday night in Baghdad and several southern cities, expressing fury at poor public services as temperatures topping 50 degrees Celsius have swelled demand for air-conditioning and overwhelmed dilapidated power grids.

(With agencies)

Last Update: Friday, 31 July 2020 KSA 20:56 - GMT 17:56