Turkey should stop interfering in Arab affairs: UAE’s Gargash

Turkey should stop interfering in the affairs of Arab countries, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Saturday.
“The provocative statement of the Turkish Minister of Defense is a new [failure for] his country’s diplomacy…Relations are not managed with threats and intrusions, and there is no place for colonial illusions at this time, and it is more appropriate for Turkey to stop interfering in Arab affairs,” Gargash wrote on Twitter.
The minister’s statement comes a day after Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar claimed that the UAE was committing “malicious acts” in Libya and Syria.
Last Update: Saturday, 01 August 2020 KSA 11:16 - GMT 08:16