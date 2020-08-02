Twitter storm: Lebanon censorship row as revolutionary lyrics swapped for 'la la la'

A concert put on for Lebanon’s Army Day has sparked accusations of censorship in the country after the band appeared to omit the revolutionary lyrics of a famous Lebanese song on live television, reigniting ongoing anti-government sentiment in the country.
09 Aug 2008 | Few months after 7 May 2008#ان_الثوره_تولد_من_رحم_الاحزان— Amadea Beyrouthi (@AmadeaBeyrouthi) August 2, 2020
vs.
01 Aug 2020 | Few months after 17 October 2019#ان_الثوره_تولد_من_lalalalala
I am not sure where this "la la la" came from exactly: denial, fear, or threat. But it is surely a sign of weakness pic.twitter.com/74IUGFRpfO
What can one says bout a government that is afraid of a part of a song ??? There are no words ... by erasing these few words , do you think you are erasing it from our memories ?? That’s beyond stupidity !! #ان_الثوره_تولد_من_رحم_الاحزان— Pierre (@petoleb) August 2, 2020
You can delete a verse but you can’t delete an idea.#ان_الثورة_تولد_من_رحم_الاحزان— Hind Chahine (@hindbshaheen) August 2, 2020
✌🏼It’s not over. Its coming... sooner or later! #ان_الثورة_تولد_من_رحم_الاحزان pic.twitter.com/iTMWSMVTtG— Myriam El-Freih (@myriam_elfreih) August 2, 2020
Words still so relevant today. A city so easy & yet so taxing to love. The "goverment" using tactics straight out of dystopian president snow of panem's playbook, decided to remove the most important line in the poem while commemorating the army.#ان_الثوره_تولد_من_رحم_الاحزان pic.twitter.com/a1FPF4XfNA— Rani Haddad (@4484) August 2, 2020