Lebanon’s foreign minister set to resign in coming days: Sources

Lebanon’s foreign minister will submit his resignation in the coming days, a source from the ministry and another source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Al Arabiya English on Sunday.
Nassif Hitti is expected to announce his move this week. It is also likely that more ministers will follow suit, according to the source with knowledge of the matter, who is also a close friend of Hitti.
The source from the ministry was disappointed with the move, saying Hitti was “running away” from responsibilities as a minister.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet was self-termed as an independent and technocratic government; however, traditional political parties appointed the ministers. Hezbollah and its allies backed Diab, while the country’s leading Sunni political leader,
Saad Hariri, and other pro-West and pro-Gulf parties refused to participate.
Hitti was unable to be reached for comment.
Last Update: Sunday, 02 August 2020 KSA 21:33 - GMT 18:33