Iron Dome intercepts projectile launched from Gaza into Israel: Army

A projectile was launched into Israel from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip on Sunday evening, setting off sirens, the Israeli army said.
“One projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome” anti-rocket system, it said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the regional council of Shaar Hanegev, the area where the sirens sounded, said in a statement that the projectile had not caused any damage or casualties.
It was the first projectile to be fired from the Palestinian coastal enclave since the first week of July.
Israel and Islamist movement Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.
Despite a truce in recent months, they have periodically exchanged fire, with militants in the strip lobbing rockets into Israel which responded with strikes against targets inside Gaza.
