NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

France offers Lebanon assistance after Beirut explosions

A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on July 23, 2020 shows French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian and Lebanon’s PM Hassan Diab (R) at the governmental palace in Beirut. (AFP)
AFP Tuesday 04 August 2020
Text size A A A

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday that France stood “alongside Lebanon” and was ready to help it after the powerful explosions that rocked Beirut.

“France stands and will always stand by the side of Lebanon and the Lebanese. It is ready to provide assistance according to the needs expressed by the Lebanese authorities,” he said in a tweet.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

French President Emmanuel Macron said French aid and resources were being sent to Lebanon.

Two enormous explosions rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday, killing at least 27 people and wounding thousands.

Read more:

Damaged Saint George hospital treating patients in parking lot after Beirut blasts

Lebanon’s PM vows to make officials 'pay the price’ after Beirut explosions

Pictures show injuries, casualties of two explosions at the Port of Beirut

Israel denies being behind Lebanon blast: Source

Thousands injured, more than 30 dead after explosions rock Lebanon capital

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 23:03 - GMT 20:03

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top