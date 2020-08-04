Interactive database mapping Hezbollah released by US-based think tank

A database tracking Hezbollah’s social, political, military and terrorist activities has been released by a US-based think tank, which maps the Iran-backed group’s plots and attacks dating back to the early 80s.

The Washington Institute for Near East Policy published the interactive map, which allows a user to search “Plots and Attacks, Finance and Logistics and Counterterrorism Actions.”

The database also includes all of Hezbollah’s activities from its inception and a map that traces the arrests of suspected Hezbollah supporters.

“The golden rule on Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization, its terrorist wing, is the less you know, the better,” Matthew Levitt, the author of the multimedia tool said. “We’re going to try to poke a hole in that mantra by trying to make public as much as we can about Hezbollah’s terrorist, military, criminal, arms procurement and other activities around the world,” Levitt said in an introductory video to his product.

Levitt said there was no open-source information on Hezbollah’s global activities, which “severely hampered” the public debate about the “totality of Hezbollah’s activities.”

Among the hundreds of available links in the “Lebanese Hezbollah Interactive Map,” are the bombing of the 1983 US Marine Barracks in Beirut and the US Embassy in Beirut bombing in the same year.

