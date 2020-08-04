Lebanon’s PM vows to make officials 'pay the price’ after Beirut explosions

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed to hold certain official responsible for the explosions that took place in Beirut earlier Tuesday.
Addressing the nation after the explosion that has so far killed at least 30 people and injured more than 3,000, Diab said the government would reveal the facts about a "dangerous" warehouse at the Port of Beirut, which he said was there since 2014.
Diab also pleaded with the international community for assistance after the "catastrophe."
"I am sending an urgent appeal to friendly and brotherly countries ... that love Lebanon, to stand by its side and help us treat these deep wounds," Diab said.
For full story on the explosions, click here.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 22:54 - GMT 19:54