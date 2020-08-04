Pictures show injuries, casualties of two explosions at the Port of Beirut

Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.
Valarie Fakhoury, a British grandmother with her Lebanese daughter and granddaughter, stand outside the emergency ward of a hospital in the Hamra district of central Beirut. (AFP)
Wounded people walk near the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
An injured girl lies in the back of a car in the Hamra district in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020, in the aftermath of an explosion at the port of Beirut. (AFP)
A man is evacuated from a boat following of an explosion near the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
A wounded man receives help outside a hospital following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
Wounded people are pictured outside a hospital following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)