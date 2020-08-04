Pictures show injuries, casualties of two explosions at the Port of Beirut

Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosions, the cause of which was not immediately known.

A security source confirmed that two explosions shook the port area of the city, Lebanon’s largest urban area, leaving dozens wounded.

Valarie Fakhoury, a British grandmother with her Lebanese daughter and granddaughter, stand outside the emergency ward of a hospital in the Hamra district of central Beirut. (AFP)

Wounded people walk near the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

An injured girl lies in the back of a car in the Hamra district in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020, in the aftermath of an explosion at the port of Beirut. (AFP)

An AFP correspondent at the scene said every shop in the Hamra commercial district had sustained damage, with entire shopfronts destroyed, windows shattered and many cars wrecked.

Injured people were walking in the street, while outside the Clemenceau Medical Centre, dozens of wounded people, many covered in blood, were rushing to be admitted to the center including children.

Destroyed cars had been abandoned in the street with their airbags inflated.

A huge cloud of black smoke was engulfing the entire port area, the AFP correspondent said.

A man is evacuated from a boat following of an explosion near the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

A wounded man receives help outside a hospital following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Wounded people are pictured outside a hospital following an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)

Last Update: Tuesday, 04 August 2020 KSA 21:28 - GMT 18:28