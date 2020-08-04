Several GCC countries pay tribute to Beirut blast victims, vow to send medical aid

Countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council paid tribute to victims of the two powerful blasts that rocked Beirut earlier on Tuesday, with several of the countries saying they will be sending medical assistance to Lebanon.

Two enormous explosions rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday, killing at least 50 people and wounding thousands.

Kuwait issued an Emiri decree to send medical assistance to Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted that “our hearts are with Beirut and its people.”

He posted the tribute alongside an image of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, illuminated in the colors of the Lebanese flag.

“Our prayers during these difficult hours are that God... protects brotherly Lebanon and the Lebanese to reduce their affliction and heal their wounds,” he wrote.

Gulf countries maintain close ties with Beirut and have long provided financial aid and diplomatic assistance to mediate Lebanon’s political and sectarian divisions.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry urged its nationals in Lebanon to contact the ministry’s operations center or Manama’s representative in Beirut, while Kuwait ordered its citizens to take extreme caution and stay indoors.

It also asked those in need of assistance to contact their embassy.

