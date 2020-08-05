Beirut blast: Photos show destruction in Lebanon’s Mar Mikhael, Gemmayze

Images have surfaced showing the widespread destruction caused by the massive blast in Beirut’s port to the neighborhoods of Mar Mikhael and Gemmayze, home to many of the city’s restaurants and bars popular with both tourists and residents.

The blast at warehouses storing the highly explosive ammonium nitrate in Beirut’s port killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000, shattering buildings across the city in damage estimated to be up to $3-5 billion dollars.

Watch: Four nurses died and 200 patients, visitors, and staff were injured at the Saint-George Hospital, after the #Beirut port explosion which shook the Lebanese capital. https://t.co/H9hmWZt5Zd pic.twitter.com/Bl7aSVJYWk — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Videos and images showed collapsed buildings and debris-strung streets in Downtown Beirut, which has been renovated and rebuilt since the 1990s after the Lebanese Civil War, and the adjacent neighborhood of Gemmayze, known for its cobbled street and relaxed café scene.

One image showed a car crushed by rubble in Gemmayze. The vehicle was reportedly a video production car.

A car covered in rubble in Gemmayze, Beirut, after the blast in the port. (Supplied)



Another photograph showed a popular local bakery, or fern, known for selling manoushe – a cooked dough topped with zaatar, cheese, or meat. The shop’s façade has been blown off as a woman stands outside.

A local bakery, or fern, in Gemmayze, Beirut, after being hit by the blast from Beirut's port. (Twitter, @adammbaron)

One twitter user posted a comparison of Gemmayze before and after the blast.

i took the picture to the left in Gemmayze, Beirut Lebanon THIS MORNING

the city has fallen to pieces within hours and it is beyond me pic.twitter.com/OkOzTy7XHy — moh (@selenATEors) August 4, 2020

Nadim El Kak, a researcher at the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies (LCPS), captured a man in a colorful house with the front wall blown off.

Just walked from Gemmayze to Mar Mikhael then along the Beirut Port on the Charles Helou highway. The scenes are just shocking. Here are some pictures I took along the way:



If you zoom in on this pic, you can see a man raising a liquor bottle when he saw me taking the shot. pic.twitter.com/rqc0ZCTiuY — Nadim El Kak | نديم القاق (@NadimElkak) August 5, 2020

Another photo showed a high-rise building with its front completely shattered.

A damaged building in Beirut's Gemmayze, Mar Mikhael neighborhoods. (Twitter, @NadimElkak)

According to reports, the blast was felt as far away as Cyprus, around 150 miles away from Beirut. The city’s governor estimated on Wednesday that between 250,000 and 300,000 are now homeless.

Many people are still missing from the blast, which observers fear could push the already struggling Lebanese economy into meltdown.

Read more:

Beirut blast: Lebanese banks to give 0 pct loans to damaged businesses, homes: Report

Beirut blast: Damages at $3-5 billion, 300,000 people displaced, says Governor

Beirut blast: Lebanese banks to give 0 pct loans to damaged businesses, homes: Report

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 18:41 - GMT 15:41