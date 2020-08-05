Beirut blast: The 'horror' is indescribable, says Lebanon's President Aoun

No words can describe the horror caused by the blast that killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands of others in Lebanon's capital Beirut, said Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday.

"No words can describe the horror of the disaster that has hit Beirut last night, turning it to a disaster-stricken city," he said.

Aoun was holding a minute of silence along with other cabinet members before a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

"It is time to grieve for our martyrs, wounded and missing. There is no doubt that shock is tremendous among all the Lebanese to whom I appeal today to show solidarity and mutual assistance in order for us to overcome, together, the catastrophic effects that go way beyond Lebanon’s endurance during the harsh economic and health circumstances under which it succumbs," he added.

The cataclysmic explosion at the port on Tuesday has destroyed entire neighborhoods and plunged Lebanon deeper into crisis.

