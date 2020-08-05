Beirut blasts: Lebanese MP Marwan Hamadeh resigns, says ‘government ineffective’

Lebanese MP Marwan Hamadeh resigned from parliament during a live interview on Al Arabiya, saying that he no longer felt honored to be part of an “ineffective government” following the deadly explosions that erupted in the port of Beirut.

“Tonight, I’ve taken with full independence the decision to resign from the House of Representatives, because I am no longer honored to be a member of institutions that watch the country’s devastation with a total bias that it destroyed and impoverished in front of the world, under an ineffective presidency, a government that is a monster that is only a mix of opposition and elite parties,” Hamadeh told Al Arabiya.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

File picture dated October 10, 2005, shows then-Telecommunications Minister Marwan Hamadeh during a meeting in Beirut. (AFP)

Hamadeh, a former journalist turned politician, previously survived an assassination attempt in 2004 when a car bomb explosion injured him and killed one of his bodyguards. He is a member of Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party led by Walid Jumblatt.

Read more:

Damaged Lebanon hospitals treating patients in parking lots after Beirut blasts

‘It’s a catastrophe, Lebanon is gone’: Survivors recount Beirut blasts

Two-week state of emergency declared in Beirut following explosions

Watch: Graphic footage shows several wounded people being transported away from the explosion sites in #Lebanon's #Beirut.https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/ulXSyzxHpH — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

At least 70 people were killed Tuesday and more than 3,000 wounded in multiple explosions that rocked Downtown Beirut, Lebanon's health minister said. US President Donald Trump said he had reason to believe that the blasts were an attack.

Buildings several kilometers away suffered material damage, the explosions were heard over 20 kilometers away from Beirut and residents in Cyprus said they felt the blasts.

Watch: Video shows the moment a father attempts to shield his son inside their home during the #Beirut explosions.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/asJL9SptTQ — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 05:14 - GMT 02:14