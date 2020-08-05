Beirut blasts: Lebanese MP Marwan Hamadeh resigns, says ‘government ineffective’

Lebanese MP Marwan Hamadeh resigned from parliament during a live interview on Al Arabiya, saying that he no longer felt honored to be part of an “ineffective government” following the deadly explosions that erupted in the port of Beirut.
File picture dated October 10, 2005, shows then-Telecommunications Minister Marwan Hamadeh during a meeting in Beirut. (AFP)
Watch: Graphic footage shows several wounded people being transported away from the explosion sites in #Lebanon's #Beirut.https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/ulXSyzxHpH— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Watch: Video shows the moment a father attempts to shield his son inside their home during the #Beirut explosions.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/asJL9SptTQ— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 05:14 - GMT 02:14