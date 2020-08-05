Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ‘deeply saddened’ by Lebanon blast

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said in a message of condolence to the Lebanese president on Wednesday that she was “deeply saddened” by the huge blast in the capital Beirut that killed at least 100 people.

“Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected,” said the message released by Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/vgHcT5gwuS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 5, 2020

The European Union, Russia and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured nearly 4,000.

