Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ‘deeply saddened’ by Lebanon blast

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said in a message of condolence to the Lebanese president on Wednesday that she was “deeply saddened” by the huge blast in the capital Beirut that killed at least 100 people.
Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the President of the Republic of Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/vgHcT5gwuS— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 5, 2020
Watch: Footage shot by #Beirut residents from inside their homes show the moment the second explosion rocked the city from the Port of Beirut.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/DrjpyL700Y pic.twitter.com/ajCbzv2o5D— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01