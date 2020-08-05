NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ‘deeply saddened’ by Lebanon blast

A photo taken during an official ceremony on July 17, 2020, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London. (AFP)
AFP Wednesday 05 August 2020
Text size A A A

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said in a message of condolence to the Lebanese president on Wednesday that she was “deeply saddened” by the huge blast in the capital Beirut that killed at least 100 people.

“Prince Philip and I were deeply saddened by news. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have been injured or lost their lives, and all those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected,” said the message released by Buckingham Palace.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The European Union, Russia and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured nearly 4,000.

Read more:

Beirut blast: Damages at $3-5 billion, 300,000 people displaced, says Governor

Beirut blast killed 100, injured over 4,000: Lebanese Red Cross

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top