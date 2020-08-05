EU, Russia and Gulf states among those aiding Beirut after massive blast

A picture shows the aftermath of a blast that tore through Lebanon's capital on August 5, 2020 in Beirut. (AFP)
Russia
Russia’s emergencies ministries said it was sending five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel. It said all medical staff travelling to Beirut would be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kuwait
Kuwait has delivered medical aid and other essentials. The ministry of health said Kuwaiti aid arrived in Lebanon by military plane on Wednesday morning.
Qatar
Qatar state news agency QNA said the country had dispatched a first military plane carrying medical aid on Wednesday. Three more planes were to follow later in the day containing two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies.
The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies were sending 40 tons of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment to Beirut on a flight paid for by Dubai-based International Humanitarian City, a hub for humanitarian emergency preparedness and response, a WHO representative said.
“We are offering medical trauma kits and surgical kits containing things such as syringes, bandages and surgical gowns,” said Nevien Attalla, operations manager for the WHO’s Dubai hub.
Turkey
Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies. The group has also mobilized a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.
“We are providing assistance with one ambulance to transfer patients. We may provide help according to the needs of the hospital,” he said.
Iran
Tehran will send nine tons of food, as well as medicine, medical equipment, medical personnel and a field hospital to Lebanon, Iranian media said.