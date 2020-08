An Egyptian-operated ship was unloading 5,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat in Beirut when a powerful blast ripped through the port but the cargo is “in good condition,” the shipping company’s operations director told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two Syrian crew members aboard the Mero Star were seriously injured in the blast, Farid Hashem said.

At least 100 people were killed Tuesday and more than 4,000 wounded in the multiple explosions that rocked the port.

President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that no words can describe the horror caused by the blast that killed more than 100 people and wounded thousands of others in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

“No words can describe the horror of the disaster that has hit Beirut last night, turning it to a disaster-stricken city,” he said.

