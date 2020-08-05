Former Lebanon PMs call for UN or Arab League-backed investigation into Beirut blast

Lebanon's four previous prime ministers Wednesday called for a UN-backed or Arab League-backed investigative committee to investigate the Beirut blasts that killed more than 130 and injured more than 5,000.
Former Prime Ministers Saad Hariri, Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam said it was necessary for an investigative committee from the United Nations or the Arab League to be formed with “transparent” and “independent” judges.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The statement also called for help from abroad. “Beirut needs you and your help … to once again stand by it,” the former officials said.
According to Beirut’s governor, the blast caused between $3-5 billion worth of damage to the city, which was already suffering from a deteriorating economy.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17