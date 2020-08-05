France opens probe into Beirut port blast after 21 citizens wounded, say prosecutors

Prosecutors in France opened an investigation Wednesday after 21 French citizens were wounded in the devastating blast at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the Paris prosecutor said.

The prosecutors opened a probe into “involuntary injury” using their jurisdiction to investigate acts committed abroad, Paris prosecutor Remy Heintz said in a statement.

At least 113 people were killed in Tuesday’s blast with dozens still missing and 4,000 people wounded.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Heitz said an initial count had shown that 21 French citizens were wounded in the blast.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

In another development, France is sending search and rescue experts aboard three military planes loaded with a mobile clinic and tons of medical equipment to Beirut.

The French President will travel to Beirut on August 6, 2020, to “meet all political actors” following the blasts that devastated the Lebanese capital.

Watch: Video shows the aftermath of the two explosions at the #PortofBeirut causing massive damage to nearby areas in Downtown #Beirut.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/YBxFyhh207 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

Read more:

Beirut blast: Damages at $3-5 billion, 300,000 people displaced, says Governor

Beirut blast killed 100, injured over 4,000: Lebanese Red Cross

Beirut blast: Ammonium nitrate fertilizer behind many industrial accidents

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 19:50 - GMT 16:50