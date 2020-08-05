France opens probe into Beirut port blast after 21 citizens wounded, say prosecutors

Prosecutors in France opened an investigation Wednesday after 21 French citizens were wounded in the devastating blast at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the Paris prosecutor said.
The prosecutors opened a probe into “involuntary injury” using their jurisdiction to investigate acts committed abroad, Paris prosecutor Remy Heintz said in a statement.
At least 113 people were killed in Tuesday’s blast with dozens still missing and 4,000 people wounded.
Heitz said an initial count had shown that 21 French citizens were wounded in the blast.
In another development, France is sending search and rescue experts aboard three military planes loaded with a mobile clinic and tons of medical equipment to Beirut.
The French President will travel to Beirut on August 6, 2020, to “meet all political actors” following the blasts that devastated the Lebanese capital.
