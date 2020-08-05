NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

France opens probe into Beirut port blast after 21 citizens wounded, say prosecutors

French Securite Civile (Civil Security) personnel board an Airbus A330, at Roissy airport near Paris, on August 5, 2020, on their way to Lebanon to help in search and rescue operations. (AFP)
AFP Wednesday 05 August 2020
Text size A A A

Prosecutors in France opened an investigation Wednesday after 21 French citizens were wounded in the devastating blast at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the Paris prosecutor said.

The prosecutors opened a probe into “involuntary injury” using their jurisdiction to investigate acts committed abroad, Paris prosecutor Remy Heintz said in a statement.

At least 113 people were killed in Tuesday’s blast with dozens still missing and 4,000 people wounded.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Heitz said an initial count had shown that 21 French citizens were wounded in the blast.

In another development, France is sending search and rescue experts aboard three military planes loaded with a mobile clinic and tons of medical equipment to Beirut.

The French President will travel to Beirut on August 6, 2020, to “meet all political actors” following the blasts that devastated the Lebanese capital.

Read more:

Beirut blast: Damages at $3-5 billion, 300,000 people displaced, says Governor

Beirut blast killed 100, injured over 4,000: Lebanese Red Cross

Beirut blast: Ammonium nitrate fertilizer behind many industrial accidents

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 19:50 - GMT 16:50

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top