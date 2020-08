President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Beirut Thursday to "meet all political actors" following the blasts that devastated the Lebanese capital, the French presidency said.

Macron will meet his counterpart Michel Aoun, whom he called late Tuesday, as well as Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the Elysee announced as France prepared to send three planes with search and rescue personnel and medical equipment to the ravaged city.

Read more:

Beirut blast: Damages at $3-5 billion, 300,000 people displaced, says Governor

Beirut blast: Initial investigations point to negligence

France sends rescuers, sanitary supplies to Lebanon after Beirut blasts

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 14:23 - GMT 11:23