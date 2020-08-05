Full text of Lebanese PM Hassan Diab's speech after massive Beirut blasts

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab addressed the nation Tuesday after separate explosions in Beirut left much of the capital under debris. The full text of Diab's speech is below:

"Today is a deeply sad and painful day… Beirut is grief-stricken… Lebanon is facing a disaster.

Yes.

This is a great national disaster. The images and videos we see truly express this tragedy and translate the scope of the calamity that has affected Lebanon.

Beirut is grieving… All of Lebanon is disaster-torn. Lebanon is going through a quite ordeal that could only be faced with national unity and solidarity among all Lebanese from all backgrounds and regions. We are going through a disaster that could only be overcome with determination and tenacity to face this serious challenge and its destructive consequences.

What happened today will not fly by without accountability. All those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price.

This is a promise I make to martyrs and injured. This is a national commitment.

Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014, i.e. for 6 years now, will be announced. I will not preempt the investigations. At the moment, we are focusing on handling the disaster, pulling the martyrs out, and treating the wounded.

But, I promise that this catastrophe will not go unpunished and those responsible will be held accountable.

Dear Fellow Lebanese,

We are facing a catastrophe. But I am confident that we will handle it with great responsibility.

I implore you to be united in order to celebrate victory for our martyrs and heal our injured wounds and our nation’s wounds.

I now launch an urgent call for all the friendly and brotherly nations that love Lebanon to stand by Lebanon and help us heal our deep wounds.

We are facing a catastrophe; but we hold to the Almighty’s words: “Who, when disaster strikes them, say: Indeed we belong to God, and indeed to Him we will return.”"

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 23:28 - GMT 20:28