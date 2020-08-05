Germany says embassy staff hurt in Beirut explosions

The explosions in Beirut on Tuesday wounded staff at the German embassy, the German foreign ministry said.
“The wounded also include embassy personnel,” the ministry said. “We cannot for the moment exclude German nationals figuring among the dead and wounded.”
Lebanon’s health ministry said the toll from the explosions at Beirut port has risen to 73 people dead and 3,700 wounded.
The German embassy building, located not far from the port, was damaged but the “seriousness of the damage cannot yet be determined for now,” the foreign ministry said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said through her spokeswoman that she was shocked by the event and promised aid for Lebanon.
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 02:43 - GMT 23:43