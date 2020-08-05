Iraq dispatches fuel convoys to Lebanon via Syria to help after Beirut blasts

Fuel convoys are en route from Baghdad to Lebanon to help after the deadly explosions in Beirut, a senior Iraqi delegation told Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab Wednesday.
“The fuel convoys have left Baghdad en route to Beirut via the Syrian border. Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi promised the Lebanese government to provide Lebanon with fuel,” Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar was quoted as saying by Diab’s office.
Abdul-Jabbar, heading an Iraqi delegation to Lebanon after the deadly Beirut explosions, said that “general and specialized surgeons, carrying aid amounting to 20 tons of medical and health materials,” had been dispatched to help.
The medical staff will remain in Beirut until Lebanese authorities “consent to their return,” the Iraqi official said.
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 21:43 - GMT 18:43